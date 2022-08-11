Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -1.75.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

