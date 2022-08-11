Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$58.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENB opened at C$56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$113.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.98.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

