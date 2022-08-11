EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) COO Sells $426,150.00 in Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ENLC stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,998,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 425,417 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

