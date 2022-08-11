EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
EnWave Trading Up 2.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.
About EnWave
EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.
