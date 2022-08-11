Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Ero Copper Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of ERO opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $997.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 34.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.