Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $13.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cowen to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $50,693 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

