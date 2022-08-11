ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

