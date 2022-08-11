ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
