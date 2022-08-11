Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $97,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $291.20 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essex Property Trust Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

