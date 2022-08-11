Evercore ISI Increases CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

CNP stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

