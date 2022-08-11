Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 217.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $264.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $248.63 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.01.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

