Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

