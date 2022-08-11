Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.38 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.66 ($0.17). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 362,773 shares.

Filtronic Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £29.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,350.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and critical communications market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an e-band transceiver module; Cerus, a power amplifier for long range e-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

