Financial Survey: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) versus GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC)

GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Rating) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GelStat and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $45.60 million 26.45 -$180.97 million ($1.16) -7.33

GelStat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.1% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of GelStat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GelStat and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GelStat N/A N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -178.32% -38.01% -33.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GelStat and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GelStat 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GelStat.

Risk & Volatility

GelStat has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GelStat beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GelStat

GelStat Corporation, a consumer health care company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription consumer health care products. Its products include GelStat Migraine, a patented solution used for pain relief from migraine headaches; Chews 2 Lose, an appetite suppressant gum for diet aide; All Natural Speed, an energy supplement product; and GelStat Sleep, a product for relief from sleep disorders and its associated symptoms. The company sells its products to retailers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and catalog merchandisers both directly and through external sales brokers. GelStat Corporation is headquartered in Palm City, Florida.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

