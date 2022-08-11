First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

FID opened at $16.06 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 131.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter.

