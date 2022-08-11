Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after purchasing an additional 953,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,405,000 after buying an additional 464,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,347,000 after acquiring an additional 241,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.