Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 422.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 391.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 563,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 448,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $23,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 388,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.57, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.