Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 18.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.39. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 13.25 and a 52-week high of 57.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

