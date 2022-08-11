Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $65,607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,577 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $213.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.45. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

