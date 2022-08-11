Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortive were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

FTV stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

