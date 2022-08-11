Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Down 1.2 %

FRPT opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after acquiring an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.