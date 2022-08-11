FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BARK, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BARK)

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for BARK in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for BARK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BARK’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE BARK opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. BARK has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $375.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other BARK news, Director Jim Mcginty purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim Mcginty bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $47,751.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,803,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,266.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,764 shares of company stock valued at $195,919 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in BARK by 27,905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BARK by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 27,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,449 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 830,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

