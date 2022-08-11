FY2023 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward in a report released on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Woodward has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $129.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Woodward by 2,558.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 161,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,811. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

