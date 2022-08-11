Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLMD. HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.