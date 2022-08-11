Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

