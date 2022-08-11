Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Generac were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $3,756,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 55,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 44.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $259.64 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.89. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

