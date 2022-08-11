Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

GRPTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Getlink from €16.00 ($16.33) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getlink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Getlink Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

