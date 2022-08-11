Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBT. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after buying an additional 595,983 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 439,307 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.