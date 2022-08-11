Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.