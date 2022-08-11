Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.84 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

