Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.84 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

