Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $40.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $28.95 on Friday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

