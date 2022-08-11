Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $358.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

