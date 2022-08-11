GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.17 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.