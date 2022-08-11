Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 236,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,271 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDEN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

About Golden Entertainment

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.