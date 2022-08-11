Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

