GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

GoodRx Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 438.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

