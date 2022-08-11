GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 4,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 68,162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

