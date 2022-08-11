Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

