Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSC. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Harsco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in Harsco by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 115,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.