HC Wainwright Cuts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $94.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 218.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 470,129 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

