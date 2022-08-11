Head-To-Head Analysis: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) and ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booking and ITHAX Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $10.96 billion 7.33 $1.17 billion $37.51 53.95 ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than ITHAX Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.5% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Booking and ITHAX Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 10.54% 62.69% 13.42% ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Booking and ITHAX Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 7 21 1 2.79 ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Booking presently has a consensus price target of $2,557.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.36%. ITHAX Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Given ITHAX Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ITHAX Acquisition is more favorable than Booking.

Summary

Booking beats ITHAX Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

