Head to Head Analysis: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and Star Bulk Carriers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $1.43 billion 1.89 $680.53 million $8.70 3.04

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers 52.61% 43.74% 24.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares OceanPal and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OceanPal and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than OceanPal.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Star Bulk Carriers pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.0%. Star Bulk Carriers pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats OceanPal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

