Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.28, but opened at $63.50. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

