Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $83,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 994.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after buying an additional 603,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

