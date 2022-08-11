ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.19

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $22.11. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 9,467,778 shares trading hands.
ICICI Bank Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
