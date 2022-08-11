ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.19

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $22.11. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 9,467,778 shares trading hands.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 37.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.