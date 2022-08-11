Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.51. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

