Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.75.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $53.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in Immunocore by 271.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 364,941 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Immunocore by 58.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $6,506,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 159,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

