Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRT. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.