Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 3,124,027 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 39.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.