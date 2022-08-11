Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 3,124,027 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 39.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

