Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $135.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

