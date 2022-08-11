Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLLP opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $126.88.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLLP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,332,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $16,422,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

