Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLLP opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $126.88.
RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
